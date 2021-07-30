Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said spinner Nauman Ali has been doing very well.

Nauman took eight wickets in the two-Test home series against South Africa at an average of 21.50.

As for the two-Test series in Zimbabwe, he took eight wickets at an average of 18.12.

“Nauman Ali also did well in [the] Test series against South Africa,” Latif told Cricket Pakistan.

Nauman is expected to be part of the playing XI for the upcoming two-Test series against the West Indies.

The series begins on August 12 and concludes on August 24.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Thank Mohammad Wasim for bringing him back, Rashid Latif on wicked fast Pakistan speed machine

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 32709 ( 15 % ) Babar Azam 153716 ( 70.51 % ) Steve Smith 5284 ( 2.42 % ) Ben Stokes 6518 ( 2.99 % ) Kane Williamson 9826 ( 4.51 % ) Joe Root 219 ( 0.1 % ) Rashid Khan 1353 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 393 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5572 ( 2.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 645 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 479 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1295 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 32709 ( 15 % ) Babar Azam 153716 ( 70.51 % ) Steve Smith 5284 ( 2.42 % ) Ben Stokes 6518 ( 2.99 % ) Kane Williamson 9826 ( 4.51 % ) Joe Root 219 ( 0.1 % ) Rashid Khan 1353 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 393 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5572 ( 2.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 645 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 479 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1295 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related