Rashid Latif said Nauman Ali has been doing well

Rashid Latif: “Nauman Ali also did well in [the] Test series against South Africa”

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said spinner Nauman Ali has been doing very well.

Nauman took eight wickets in the two-Test home series against South Africa at an average of 21.50.

As for the two-Test series in Zimbabwe, he took eight wickets at an average of 18.12.

“Nauman Ali also did well in [the] Test series against South Africa,” Latif told Cricket Pakistan.

Nauman is expected to be part of the playing XI for the upcoming two-Test series against the West Indies.

The series begins on August 12 and concludes on August 24.

