Shoaib Akhtar: “Even if they manage to win the World Cup, are they going in the right direction? No, they aren’t. T20 is not our aim and it shouldn’t be our aim as well”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar said even if the national team wins the T20 World Cup this year, they are not going in the right direction.
The tournament is scheduled to be held in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.
The Rawalpindi express noted that T20 cricket “shouldn’t be our aim”.
“Even if they manage to win the World Cup, are they going in the right direction? No, they aren’t. T20 is not our aim and it shouldn’t be our aim as well,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan recently lost their three-match T20 series against England 2-1.
Pakistan also played the first T20 International against the West Indies on Wednesday, but it was abandoned midway through due to persistent rain.