Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif is worried about the fact that no top batsmen have been produced in the time Babar Azam has been captaining the national team.

Azam himself has been in fine form as during the three ODIs against England, he accumulated 177 runs, which included a career-best 158, at an average of 59.

In the T20 series, he scored 118 runs in three matches, which included a top score of 85, at an average of 39.33 and a strike-rate of 151.28.

In the first T20 International against the West Indies, he didn’t bat since the match was abandoned due to persistent rain.

However, aside from Mohammad Rizwan and Fawad Alam, no other batsman has really made a massive impact at the international level.

“If you talk about captains such as Wasim Akram or Imran Khan, they produced great batsmen if you look at history,” Latif told Cricket Pakistan.

“We didn’t produce batsmen under Misbah. Even now, under Babar Azam no batsmen have been produced. We must think about our mistakes. We can’t produce good batsmen.”

