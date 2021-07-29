Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said captain Babar Azam and the national selectors have to be held responsible for the team’s disappointing performances.

This comes after Pakistan endured a disappointing tour of England.

The men in green were whitewashed 3-0 in the ODI series and lost the three-match T20 series that followed 2-1.

“The selection committee made some mistakes and so did Babar Azam,” Latif told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam was in fine form during the three ODIs against England as he accumulated 177 runs, which included a career-best 158, at an average of 59.

In the T20 series, he scored 118 runs in three matches, which included a top score of 85, at an average of 39.33 and a strike-rate of 151.28.

In the first T20 International against the West Indies, he didn’t bat since the match was abandoned due to persistent rain.

