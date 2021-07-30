Shoaib Akhtar: “If Pakistan wins the World Cup this year, then it should not surprise anyone”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said don’t be surprised if the national team win the T20 World Cup this year.
The tournament is scheduled to be held in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.
Surprisingly, his comments come after the men in green lost 2-1 to England in their recent three-match series.
Pakistan also played the first T20 International against the West Indies on Wednesday, but it was abandoned midway through due to persistent rain.
“If Pakistan wins the World Cup this year, then it should not surprise anyone,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
ALSO CHECK OUT: No top batsmen produced under Babar Azam, former Pakistan captain admits it’s a big cause for concern
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
2 thoughts on “Don’t be surprised if Pakistan win the T20 World Cup, 160 kph express fast bowler says”
Pingback: Not going proper course even when Pakistan win T20 World Cup, Akhtar says - IPLScore.live
Pingback: Do not be stunned if Pakistan win T20 World Cup, 160 kph quick bowler says - IPLScore.live