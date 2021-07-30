Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar said don’t be surprised if the national team win the T20 World Cup this year.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

Surprisingly, his comments come after the men in green lost 2-1 to England in their recent three-match series.

Pakistan also played the first T20 International against the West Indies on Wednesday, but it was abandoned midway through due to persistent rain.

“If Pakistan wins the World Cup this year, then it should not surprise anyone,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

