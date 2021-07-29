Unfair to only blame him, Latif on Pakistan cricketer in a position of power

Rashid Latif: “We made a lot of mistakes, and we shouldn’t just blame Misbah for them. You can’t just put all the blame on his shoulders alone”
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif said it is unfair to only blame head coach Misbah-ul-Haq for the team’s struggles.
This comes after Pakistan endured a disappointing tour of England.
The men in green were whitewashed 3-0 in the ODI series and lost the three-match T20 series that followed 2-1.
While Latif admitted that “a lot of mistakes” were made, he reiterated that Misbah can’t be held solely responsible.
“We made a lot of mistakes, and we shouldn’t just blame Misbah for them. You can’t just put all the blame on his shoulders alone,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
The first T20 International between Pakistan and the West Indies was abandoned midway through due to persistent rain.
