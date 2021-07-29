Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that ex-captain Sarfaraz Ahmed should be batting at number six in ODIs.

Sarfaraz is currently part of Pakistan’s team, but didn’t feature in a single match during the limited overs tour of England.

It remains to be seen if he will get a chance to play during the tour of the West Indies.

It should be noted that Sarfaraz was the sixth-highest run-scorer in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he captained the Quetta Gladiators.

He made 321 runs in 10 matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 45.85 and a strike-rate of 137.76.

“I personally think Sarfaraz Ahmed should have been playing at number six in the ODIs [against England],” Latif told Cricket Pakistan.

