Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif believes that ex-captain Sarfaraz Ahmed should be batting at number six in ODIs.
Sarfaraz is currently part of Pakistan’s team, but didn’t feature in a single match during the limited overs tour of England.
It remains to be seen if he will get a chance to play during the tour of the West Indies.
It should be noted that Sarfaraz was the sixth-highest run-scorer in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he captained the Quetta Gladiators.
He made 321 runs in 10 matches, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 45.85 and a strike-rate of 137.76.
“I personally think Sarfaraz Ahmed should have been playing at number six in the ODIs [against England],” Latif told Cricket Pakistan.
