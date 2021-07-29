Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan big-hitter Shahid Afridi was impressed with the performance of left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi, fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain and spinner Shadab Khan in the first T20 International against England.

Shaheen finished with figures of 3-30 off 3.2 overs, while Shadab ended the match with figures of 3-52 off his four overs.

Hasnain, meanwhile, kept things tight, taking 1-28 off four overs as Pakistan won the match by 31 runs.

It was a delight to see Pakistan batsmen playing in true T20 style, great combined effort. Bowling and fielding did great under real pressure. Top work Shaheen, Hasnain, Shadab 👏 https://t.co/LjITiQm1xI — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 17, 2021

“It was a delight to see [the] Pakistan batsmen playing in true T20 style, great combined effort. Bowling and fielding did great under real pressure. Top work Shaheen, Hasnain, Shadab,” Shahid said on Twitter.

However, the men in green were defeated in the next two games and subsequently lost the series 2-1.

In the first T20 International against the West Indies, the match was abandoned due to persistent rain.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan only has one performer, Rashid Latif on 26-year-old who has been absolutely unstoppable

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 32611 ( 15.02 % ) Babar Azam 152987 ( 70.49 % ) Steve Smith 5274 ( 2.43 % ) Ben Stokes 6490 ( 2.99 % ) Kane Williamson 9764 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 217 ( 0.1 % ) Rashid Khan 1343 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 392 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5562 ( 2.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 643 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 476 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1289 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 32611 ( 15.02 % ) Babar Azam 152987 ( 70.49 % ) Steve Smith 5274 ( 2.43 % ) Ben Stokes 6490 ( 2.99 % ) Kane Williamson 9764 ( 4.5 % ) Joe Root 217 ( 0.1 % ) Rashid Khan 1343 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 392 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5562 ( 2.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 643 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 476 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1289 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related