Legendary Pakistan big-hitter Shahid Afridi was impressed with the performance of left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi, fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain and spinner Shadab Khan in the first T20 International against England.
Shaheen finished with figures of 3-30 off 3.2 overs, while Shadab ended the match with figures of 3-52 off his four overs.
Hasnain, meanwhile, kept things tight, taking 1-28 off four overs as Pakistan won the match by 31 runs.
It was a delight to see Pakistan batsmen playing in true T20 style, great combined effort. Bowling and fielding did great under real pressure. Top work Shaheen, Hasnain, Shadab 👏 https://t.co/LjITiQm1xI
— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 17, 2021
“It was a delight to see [the] Pakistan batsmen playing in true T20 style, great combined effort. Bowling and fielding did great under real pressure. Top work Shaheen, Hasnain, Shadab,” Shahid said on Twitter.
However, the men in green were defeated in the next two games and subsequently lost the series 2-1.
In the first T20 International against the West Indies, the match was abandoned due to persistent rain.
