Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan said all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has done very well in Test cricket as of late.

In the nine Tests he has played, Faheem has scored 495 runs, which includes four fifties, at an average of 38.07.

He has also taken 16 wickets at an average of 35.25.

“Faheem has done well for us, especially in Test cricket,” Shadab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the recent three-match ODI series against England, Faheem made 16 runs at an average of 5.33 and went wicketless.

As for the three-match T20 series that followed, he didn’t feature in any of the games.

