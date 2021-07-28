Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan said his focus hasn’t shifted to his batting just because he is not performing well with the ball.

Shadab endured a mediocre tour of England, where Pakistan lost the ODI series 3-0 and the T20 series 2-1.

The 22-year-old scored 51 runs in the ODI series at an average of 17 and took three wickets at an average of 43.

As for the T20 series, he made 38 runs at an average of 38 and a strike-rate of 140.74.

He also claimed five wickets at an average of 21.40.

“If I unable to perform well as a bowler, that does not mean that my focus has shifted towards batting,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “My focus has always been on my bowling, while I have always said that batting is my plus point.”

