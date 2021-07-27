Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan said people don’t see how much effort he puts into his batting and bowling.

Shadab defended himself following a disappointing tour of England, where Pakistan lost the ODI series 3-0 and the T20 series 2-1.

The 22-year-old scored 51 runs in the ODI series at an average of 17 and took three wickets at an average of 43.

As for the T20 series, he made 38 runs at an average of 38 and a strike-rate of 140.74.

He also claimed five wickets at an average of 21.40.

“You might not have seen how much effort I put into my bowling and batting,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now tour the West Indies, where they will play five T20 Internationals and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.

