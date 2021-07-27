Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has fired back at legendary pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar after he said that there aren’t enough star players in the national team.
While Azam didn’t want to say too much about Akhtar’s criticism, he did suggest asking the Rawalpindi Express who he thinks is a star and who isn’t.
“I think he [Shoaib Akhtar] doesn’t think so, but all the players are giving their 100 percent everywhere. I think you should ask him who [is] a star and who isn’t. I can’t argue or give comments on this,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
In the recent three-match ODI series against England, the 26-year-old scored 177 runs, which included a career-best score of 158, at an average of 59.
As for the three-match T20 series that followed, he accumulated 118 runs, which included a top score of 85, at an average of 39.33 and a strike-rate of 151.28.
Despite his strong performances, Pakistan lost the ODI series 3-0 and the T20 series 2-1.
Pakistan will now tour the West Indies, where they will play five T20 Internationals and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.
