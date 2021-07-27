Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has questioned how a second-string England team were able to play a 145 kph bowler like Shaheen Shah Afridi so easily.

The ex-chief selector’s comments come after Pakistan’s disappointing limited overs tour of England.

Afridi took two wickets in the three-match ODI series at an average of 68.50.

However, the 21-year-old bounced back to claim four wickets in the three-match T20 series at an average of 18.50.

Nonetheless, Inzamam is concerned by the fact that the England batsmen didn’t seem to be troubled at all by Afridi, and said “we should definitely feel there are some faults here”.

“I wasn’t expecting a bowler bowling 145 plus to be played so easily by club cricketers. In this case, we should definitely feel there are some faults here,” he said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now tour the West Indies, where they will play five T20 Internationals and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.

