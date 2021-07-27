Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq firmly believes that left-arm pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has the skills and talent to represent the country for a long time.

Afridi, who is capable of hitting speeds of around 150 kph (94 mph) took two wickets in the recent three-match ODI series against England at an average of 68.50.

However, the 21-year-old bounced back to claim four wickets in the three-match T20 series at an average of 18.50.

“He is a good young bowler who can represent Pakistan in the long term,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now tour the West Indies, where they will play five T20 Internationals and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.

