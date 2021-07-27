Image courtesy of: ARY Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said captain Babar Azam’s “career is on the rise”.

He added that Azam “can do many good things for Pakistan cricket”.

This comes after the 26-year-old scored 177 runs in the recent three-match ODI series against England, which included a career-best score of 158, at an average of 59.

As for the three-match T20 series that followed, he accumulated 118 runs, which included a top score of 85, at an average of 39.33 and a strike-rate of 151.28.

“Babar Azam’s career is on the rise so he can do many good things for Pakistan cricket,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now tour the West Indies, where they will play five T20 Internationals and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.

ALSO CHECK OUT: How can a 145 kph bowler be played so easily by club cricketers, Inzamam-ul-Haq slams Pakistan pace spearhead

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 32361 ( 15.13 % ) Babar Azam 150440 ( 70.34 % ) Steve Smith 5222 ( 2.44 % ) Ben Stokes 6428 ( 3.01 % ) Kane Williamson 9584 ( 4.48 % ) Joe Root 203 ( 0.09 % ) Rashid Khan 1320 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 388 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5542 ( 2.59 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 636 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 470 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1270 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 32361 ( 15.13 % ) Babar Azam 150440 ( 70.34 % ) Steve Smith 5222 ( 2.44 % ) Ben Stokes 6428 ( 3.01 % ) Kane Williamson 9584 ( 4.48 % ) Joe Root 203 ( 0.09 % ) Rashid Khan 1320 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 388 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5542 ( 2.59 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 636 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 470 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1270 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related