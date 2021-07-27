Block out the attention seekers, Amir tells Pakistan bowler he thinks is the finest and best

Mohammad Amir told Shaheen Shah Afridi to block out the attention seekers

Mohammad Amir: “In my opinion, Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of the finest bowlers and the best Pakistan has currently, Shaheen keep your head high you have done it before and you’ll smash it again”

Mohammad Amir has told fellow left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi to block out the attention seekers.

He added that Afridi is the “one of the finest bowlers and the best Pakistan has currently”.

Afridi, who is capable of hitting speeds of around 150 kph (94 mph) took two wickets in the recent three-match ODI series against England at an average of 68.50.

However, the 21-year-old bounced back to claim four wickets in the three-match T20 series at an average of 18.50.

“In my opinion, Shaheen Shah Afridi is one of the finest bowlers and the best Pakistan has currently, Shaheen keep your head high you have done it before and you’ll smash it again IA. Don’t take some attention seekers’ [dislike] to your heart,” Amir said on Twitter.

Pakistan will now tour the West Indies, where they will play five T20 Internationals and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.

