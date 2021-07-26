Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi is at risk of becoming predictable.
He noted that Afridi needs to add more variations to his arsenal in order to keep the batsmen guessing and taking wickets regularly.
Afridi, who is capable of hitting speeds of around 150 kph (94 mph) took two wickets in the recent three-match ODI series against England at an average of 68.50.
However, the 21-year-old bounced back to claim four wickets in the three-match T20 series at an average of 18.50.
“I think he has to bring a little variety to his bowling or risk being obvious,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan will now tour the West Indies, where they will play five T20 Internationals and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.
ALSO CHECK OUT: What a good bowler he is, Inzamam-ul-Haq on Pakistan player performing consistently