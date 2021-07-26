Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has asked questions about bowling coach Waqar Younis after noticing that pace bowler Haris Rauf isn’t improving.

The ex-chief selector noted that Waqar has so much experience, but is confused as to why Rauf hasn’t taken his game to the next level.

In the recent three-match ODI series against England, Rauf took six wickets at an average of 24.50.

He followed that up with three wickets in two T20 Internationals at an average of 30.66.

“They have a coach like Waqar Younis sitting outside with so much experience and I don’t understand why he is not improving. This is something to think about,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now tour the West Indies, where they will play five T20 Internationals and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.

