Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has heaped praise on left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi, saying what a “good bowler” he is.

The ex-chief selector noted that what makes Afridi so effective is the fact that he has been performing on a consistent basis.

In the recent three-match ODI series against England, Afridi two wickets at an average of 68.50.

However, the 21-year-old bounced back to claim four wickets in the three-match T20 series at an average of 18.50.

“Shaheen is a good bowler. He has been giving good performances in the past,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now tour the West Indies, where they will play five T20 Internationals and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.

