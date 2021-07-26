Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has taken aim at pace bowler Haris Rauf for leaking too many runs while bowling.

The former chief selector highlighted Rauf’s performance in the third ODI against England in particular.

In that match, which England won by three wickets, Rauf took four wickets while conceded 65 runs in nine overs.

Inzamam noted that leaking so many runs “does not benefit the team”.

“Haris Rauf took four wickets, but I am not talking about those. Taking four wickets after giving away more than 70 runs does not benefit the team,” he said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the three-match ODI series, Rauf took six wickets at an average of 24.50.

He followed that up with three wickets in two T20 Internationals at an average of 30.66.

Pakistan will now tour the West Indies, where they will play five T20 Internationals and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.

