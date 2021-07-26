Very good technique, Inzamam sees potential and talent in Pakistan player

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said batsman Saud Shakeel has a “very good” technique.

However, he noted that there are a few “areas in which he can still improve”.

This comes after Saud made his international debut in the three-match ODI series against England and proceeded to accumulate 64 runs at an average of 32.

He did particularly well in the second ODI, where he scored 56, which came off 77 balls and included four boundaries.

“There are areas in which he can still improve, but his confidence and technique are very good,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now tour the West Indies, where they will play five T20 Internationals and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Showed he can score under pressure, Inzamam-ul-Haq on Pakistan batsman with a lot of confidence

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 20530 ( 18.83 % ) Waqar Younis 2097 ( 1.92 % ) Javed Miandad 6661 ( 6.11 % ) Shahid Afridi 31573 ( 28.95 % ) Imran Khan 20881 ( 19.15 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2439 ( 2.24 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1790 ( 1.64 % ) Hanif Mohammad 282 ( 0.26 % ) Younis Khan 4192 ( 3.84 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1848 ( 1.69 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6575 ( 6.03 % ) Saeed Anwar 7787 ( 7.14 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 848 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1554 ( 1.42 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 20530 ( 18.83 % ) Waqar Younis 2097 ( 1.92 % ) Javed Miandad 6661 ( 6.11 % ) Shahid Afridi 31573 ( 28.95 % ) Imran Khan 20881 ( 19.15 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2439 ( 2.24 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1790 ( 1.64 % ) Hanif Mohammad 282 ( 0.26 % ) Younis Khan 4192 ( 3.84 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1848 ( 1.69 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6575 ( 6.03 % ) Saeed Anwar 7787 ( 7.14 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 848 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1554 ( 1.42 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related