Very good technique, Inzamam sees potential and talent in Pakistan player

Inzamam-ul-Haq on Saud Shakeel: “There are areas in which he can still improve, but his confidence and technique are very good”
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said batsman Saud Shakeel has a “very good” technique.
However, he noted that there are a few “areas in which he can still improve”.
This comes after Saud made his international debut in the three-match ODI series against England and proceeded to accumulate 64 runs at an average of 32.
He did particularly well in the second ODI, where he scored 56, which came off 77 balls and included four boundaries.
“There are areas in which he can still improve, but his confidence and technique are very good,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan will now tour the West Indies, where they will play five T20 Internationals and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.
