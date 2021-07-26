Don’t see the next Afridi or Wasim, Akhtar worried about Pakistan’s future

Shoaib Akhtar: “No one is going to become the next Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi or Wasim Akram. That is why you must build your brand”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar said he doesn’t see the next version of himself, Shahid Afridi or Wasim Akram in the up-and-coming bunch of Pakistan cricketers.
The Rawalpindi Express noted that the men in green have to build their brand and start winning matches in order inspire young kids to follow in the footsteps of their cricket idols.
Pakistan struggled during their recent tour of England as they lost the ODI series 3-0 and the T20 series 2-1.
“No one is going to become the next Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi or Wasim Akram. That is why you must build your brand,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan will now tour the West Indies, where they will play five T20 Internationals and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.
