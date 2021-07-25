Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said batsman Saud Shakeel has showed that he can score under pressure.

Saud made his international debut in the three-match ODI series against England and proceeded to accumulate 64 runs at an average of 32.

He did particularly well in the second ODI, where he scored 56, which came off 77 balls and included four boundaries.

“He didn’t score at a high strike-rate but I found him confident and he scored under pressure, which is a good sign for Pakistan cricket,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now tour the West Indies, where they will play five T20 Internationals and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.

