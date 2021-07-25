Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan great Shoaib Akhtar said he would have made Babar Azam a great batsman if he were captaining the national team today.

Akhtar added that he would have “put pressure on him to play a certain type of innings so that the entire Pakistan team plays around him”.

Azam, who currently captains the men in green in all three formats, scored 177 runs in the recent three-match ODI series against England, which included a career-best score of 158, at an average of 59.

As for the three-match T20 series that followed, he accumulated 118 runs, which included a top score of 85, at an average of 39.33 and a strike-rate of 151.28.

“My approach is completely different, I would have made Babar a great batsman and put pressure on him to play a certain type of innings so that the entire Pakistan team plays around him,” Akhtar told PTV Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now tour the West Indies, where they will play five T20 Internationals and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.

