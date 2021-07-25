Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has slammed opening batsman Fakhar Zaman for his slowing batting in the recent ODI series against England.

Inzamam was particularly unimpressed with Zaman’s performance in the second ODI, which Pakistan lost by 52 runs.

Even though Inzamam said that Zaman scored eight runs off 50 balls, the 31-year-old actually made 10 runs off 45 deliveries before being bowled by Craig Overton.

Overall, Zaman accumulated 63 runs in the three-match series at an average of 21.

He continued to struggle in the three-match T20 series as he amassed 58 runs at an average of 19.33 and a strike-rate of 161.11.

“Fakhar scored only 8 runs in 50 balls, so a bowler is bound to create pressure on you,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now tour the West Indies, where they will play five T20 Internationals and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.

