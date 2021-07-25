Inzamam-ul-Haq: “Saud Shakeel was playing proper ODI cricket”
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said he was impressed with batsman Saud Shakeel as he was “playing proper ODI cricket” in the recent series against England.
Saud made his international debut in the three-match series and proceeded to accumulate 64 runs at an average of 32.
He did particularly well in the second ODI, where he scored 56, which came off 77 balls and included four boundaries.
“Saud Shakeel was playing proper ODI cricket,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan will now tour the West Indies, where they will play five T20 Internationals and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.
