Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has lashed out at left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi, saying he likes blowing flying kisses more than taking wickets.

This comes after Afridi, who is capable of hitting speeds of around 150 kph (94 mph) took two wickets in the recent three-match ODI series against England at an average of 68.50.

However, the 21-year-old bounced back to claim four wickets in the three-match T20 series at an average of 18.50.

“Shaheen Afridi likes blowing flying kisses more than taking wickets. At least take five wickets or run through a batting line-up before these hugs and flying kisses. What’s the point of doing it after just one wicket?” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now tour the West Indies, where they will play five T20 Internationals and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.

