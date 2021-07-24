Ramiz Raja on Shadab Khan: “He should have a profile like Hardik Pandya. He is a power-hitter who scores quick fifties”
Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said Shadab Khan should be like India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and score quick fifties.
His comments come after Shadab failed to impress during the recent tour of England.
Shadab scored 51 runs in the three-match ODI series, which Pakistan lost 3-0, at an average of 17.
In the three-match T20 series, which the men in green lost 2-1, he made 38 runs at an average of 38 and a strike-rate of 140.74.
“He should have a profile like Hardik Pandya. He is a power-hitter who scores quick fifties,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan will now tour the West Indies, where they will play five T20 Internationals and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.
