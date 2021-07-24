Ramiz Raja on Shadab Khan: “Generally, his batting is going through a rusty period”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said Shadab Khan is going through a rusty period in regards to his batting right now.
Shadab scored 51 runs in the recent three-match ODI series against England, which Pakistan lost 3-0, at an average of 17.
In the three-match T20 series, which the men in green lost 2-1, he made 38 runs at an average of 38 and a strike-rate of 140.74.
“Generally, his batting is going through a rusty period,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Pakistan will now tour the West Indies, where they will play five T20 Internationals and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Is he a saviour or power-hitter, Ramiz Raja questions the role of a lower order Pakistan batsman who scores quickly
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related