Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said Shadab Khan is going through a rusty period in regards to his batting right now.

Shadab scored 51 runs in the recent three-match ODI series against England, which Pakistan lost 3-0, at an average of 17.

In the three-match T20 series, which the men in green lost 2-1, he made 38 runs at an average of 38 and a strike-rate of 140.74.

“Generally, his batting is going through a rusty period,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now tour the West Indies, where they will play five T20 Internationals and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.

