Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja said Shadab Khan’s power-hitting has “completely gone missing”.

Ramiz said this is “saddening” because Shadab is only 22 years old.

Shadab, who is the vice-captain in limited overs cricket, is also seen as a potential successor to current skipper Babar Azam.

The spin-bowling all-rounder scored 51 runs in the recent three-match ODI series against England, which Pakistan lost 3-0, at an average of 17.

In the three-match T20 series, which the men in green lost 2-1, he made 38 runs at an average of 38 and a strike-rate of 140.74.

“Shadab’s power-hitting has completely gone missing which is saddening because he is so young,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan will now tour the West Indies, where they will play five T20 Internationals and two Tests from July 27 to August 24.

