Is he a saviour or power-hitter, Ramiz questions the role of a lower order Pakistan batsman who scores quickly

Ramiz Raja: “I don’t understand Shadab’s batting. What is his role when he comes out to bat? Is he a saviour or a power-hitter?”

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has questioned the role of lower order batsman Shadab Khan, saying he doesn’t understand if the 22-year-old is a “saviour or a power-hitter”.

Ramiz’s confusion comes after Shadab scored 51 runs in the recent three-match ODI series against England, which Pakistan lost 3-0, at an average of 17.

In the three-match T20 series, which the men in green lost 2-1, he made 38 runs at an average of 38 and a strike-rate of 140.74.

“I don’t understand Shadab’s batting. What is his role when he comes out to bat? Is he a saviour or a power-hitter?” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

