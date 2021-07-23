Image courtesy of: ARY Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has questioned the role of lower order batsman Shadab Khan, saying he doesn’t understand if the 22-year-old is a “saviour or a power-hitter”.

Ramiz’s confusion comes after Shadab scored 51 runs in the recent three-match ODI series against England, which Pakistan lost 3-0, at an average of 17.

In the three-match T20 series, which the men in green lost 2-1, he made 38 runs at an average of 38 and a strike-rate of 140.74.

“I don’t understand Shadab’s batting. What is his role when he comes out to bat? Is he a saviour or a power-hitter?” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Unfortunate no pace bowlers have asked me for advice, legendary Pakistan seamer who was uber fast says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31948 ( 15.28 % ) Babar Azam 146765 ( 70.21 % ) Steve Smith 5145 ( 2.46 % ) Ben Stokes 6339 ( 3.03 % ) Kane Williamson 9286 ( 4.44 % ) Joe Root 177 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1283 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 379 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5420 ( 2.59 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 623 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 455 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1230 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31948 ( 15.28 % ) Babar Azam 146765 ( 70.21 % ) Steve Smith 5145 ( 2.46 % ) Ben Stokes 6339 ( 3.03 % ) Kane Williamson 9286 ( 4.44 % ) Joe Root 177 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1283 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 379 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5420 ( 2.59 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 623 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 455 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1230 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related