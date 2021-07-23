Ramiz Raja: “I don’t understand Shadab’s batting. What is his role when he comes out to bat? Is he a saviour or a power-hitter?”
Image courtesy of: ARY Sports
Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has questioned the role of lower order batsman Shadab Khan, saying he doesn’t understand if the 22-year-old is a “saviour or a power-hitter”.
Ramiz’s confusion comes after Shadab scored 51 runs in the recent three-match ODI series against England, which Pakistan lost 3-0, at an average of 17.
In the three-match T20 series, which the men in green lost 2-1, he made 38 runs at an average of 38 and a strike-rate of 140.74.
“I don’t understand Shadab’s batting. What is his role when he comes out to bat? Is he a saviour or a power-hitter?” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Unfortunate no pace bowlers have asked me for advice, legendary Pakistan seamer who was uber fast says
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related