Pace king Shoaib Akhtar said England seamer Saqib Mahmood will come back to Pakistan to learn from him again.

Akhtar noted that Mahmood asked him to coach him during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he played for the Peshawar Zalmi.

The 24-year-old only featured in five matches as he missed the Abu Dhabi leg of the tournament.

However, in those five games, he was unstoppable as he took 12 wickets at an average of 12.08.

“He is trying to learn and will come to Pakistan again to learn from me,” Akhtar told PTV Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the recent three-match ODI series against Pakistan, which England won 3-0, Saqib claimed nine wickets at an average of 13.66.

As for the three-match T20 series, which England won 2-1, he picked up four wickets at an average of 28.

