Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that England seamer Saqib Mahmood wanted him to coach him during the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Mahmood, who can hit speeds of 145 kph or 90 mph, played for the Peshawar Zalmi in the tournament, but only featured in five matches as he missed the Abu Dhabi leg.
In those five games, however, he had a massive impact as he took 12 wickets at an average of 12.08.
“Saqib wanted me to coach him when he was playing [in the] PSL,” Akhtar told PTV Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
In the recent three-match ODI series against Pakistan, which England won 3-0, Saqib claimed nine wickets at an average of 13.66.
As for the three-match T20 series, which England won 2-1, he picked up four wickets at an average of 28.
