Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar said England pace bowler Saqib Mahmood was getting “nip in his deliveries” during the ODI series against Pakistan.

Akhtar also praised Mahmood’s physique, saying he “looked a little buff and there was power in his shoulders”.

Saqib claimed nine wickets in the three-match ODI series, which England won 3-0, at an average of 13.66.

As for the three-match T20 series, which England won 2-1, he picked up four wickets at an average of 28.

“In the first ODI, he looked a little buff and there was power in his shoulders, and there was nip in his deliveries,” Akhtar told PTV Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Mahmood also played for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year.

He only featured in five games as he missed the Abu Dhabi leg, but had a huge impact as he picked up 12 wickets at an average of 12.08.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pace is a little low, Pakistan icon Shoaib Akhtar on 90 mph bowler with less muscle mass

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Inzamam-ul-Haq Hanif Mohammad Younis Khan Mohammad Yousuf Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 20250 ( 18.84 % ) Waqar Younis 2087 ( 1.94 % ) Javed Miandad 6596 ( 6.14 % ) Shahid Afridi 31139 ( 28.98 % ) Imran Khan 20547 ( 19.12 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2415 ( 2.25 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1730 ( 1.61 % ) Hanif Mohammad 272 ( 0.25 % ) Younis Khan 4144 ( 3.86 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1794 ( 1.67 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6439 ( 5.99 % ) Saeed Anwar 7689 ( 7.15 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 833 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1530 ( 1.42 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 20250 ( 18.84 % ) Waqar Younis 2087 ( 1.94 % ) Javed Miandad 6596 ( 6.14 % ) Shahid Afridi 31139 ( 28.98 % ) Imran Khan 20547 ( 19.12 % ) Zaheer Abbas 2415 ( 2.25 % ) Inzamam-ul-Haq 1730 ( 1.61 % ) Hanif Mohammad 272 ( 0.25 % ) Younis Khan 4144 ( 3.86 % ) Mohammad Yousuf 1794 ( 1.67 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 6439 ( 5.99 % ) Saeed Anwar 7689 ( 7.15 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 833 ( 0.78 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1530 ( 1.42 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related