Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has told batsman Babar Azam to stop giving lame excuses.
This comes after Pakistan were whitewashed 3-0 by England in the recent ODI series.
Pakistan also lost the T20 series 2-1.
“It is all lame excuses. There was nothing on the wicket like extraordinary bounce. A little seam movement is expected in England. If you can’t handle that seam, then what will you do?” Akhtar said PTV Sports as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Azam was in fine form during the three ODIs as he accumulated 177 runs, which included a career-best 158, at an average of 59.
As for the T20 series, he scored 118 runs in three matches, which included a top score of 85, at an average of 39.33 and a strike-rate of 151.28.