Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan opener Abdullah Shafique said he is trying hard to improve as quickly as possible in order to get more chances to prove his worth.

Shafique has played three T20 Internationals to date, but his last game came in December 2020.

He has yet to make his debut in ODIs and Tests, but has featured in one first-class game, where he scored 133 for Central Punjab in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab in December 2019.

The 21-year-old has also played one List A game, in which he scored 15 runs for Central Punjab in their Pakistan Cup game against Southern Punjab in January this year.

“I am trying hard to learn and improve as quickly as possible because improvement matters a lot at this level,” he told Grassroots Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“It is quite tough at this stage as compared to the domestic level. We have to work really hard and then perform on the ground. I will try to give my 100 percent in whatever chance I get and at any position. That is the only thing in my hands and that is all I can do.”

The youngster is currently part of Pakistan’s ODI and Test teams for the tours of England and the West Indies.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Maybe they have seen something in me, Pakistan rising star looking to improve his game says

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31873 ( 15.34 % ) Babar Azam 145701 ( 70.13 % ) Steve Smith 5123 ( 2.47 % ) Ben Stokes 6310 ( 3.04 % ) Kane Williamson 9208 ( 4.43 % ) Joe Root 174 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1274 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 377 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5414 ( 2.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 621 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 454 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1221 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31873 ( 15.34 % ) Babar Azam 145701 ( 70.13 % ) Steve Smith 5123 ( 2.47 % ) Ben Stokes 6310 ( 3.04 % ) Kane Williamson 9208 ( 4.43 % ) Joe Root 174 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1274 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 377 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5414 ( 2.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 621 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 454 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1221 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related