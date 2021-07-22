Been an opener from the start, Pakistan youngster with solid skills says

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan batsman Abdullah Shafique said he has been an opener from the start and wants to keep batting at that position.
Shafique has played three T20 Internationals to date, but his last game came in December 2020.
He has yet to make his debut in ODIs and Tests, but has featured in one first-class game, where he scored 133 for Central Punjab in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab in December 2019.
The 21-year-old has also played one List A game, in which he scored 15 runs for Central Punjab in their Pakistan Cup game against Southern Punjab in January this year.
“I have been opening from the start,” he told Grassroots Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
The youngster is currently part of Pakistan’s ODI and Test teams for the tours of England and the West Indies.
