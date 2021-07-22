Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Abdullah Shafique said he knows how to play in the top order.

His comments come at a time where he is looking to get the opportunity to stamp his authority as an opener.

Shafique has played three T20 Internationals to date, but his last game came in December 2020.

He has yet to make his debut in ODIs and Tests, but has featured in one first-class game, where he scored 133 for Central Punjab in their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab in December 2019.

The 21-year-old has also played one List A game, in which he scored 15 runs for Central Punjab in their Pakistan Cup game against Southern Punjab in January this year.

“I have an idea of how to play in the top order,” he told Grassroots Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The youngster is currently part of Pakistan’s ODI and Test teams for the tours of England and the West Indies.

