Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said veteran batsman Mohammad Hafeez is the backbone of the middle order in T20 Internationals.

Inzamam noted that if Hafeez fails to perform, it will be difficult for the other middle order batsmen to stand up and shine.

Giving some examples, he said Azam Khan is inexperienced, while Sohaib Maqsood has come back to the national team after more than five years.

“If Mohammad Hafeez doesn’t perform then the rest of your middle order is inexperienced. Azam Khan is playing his first series and Sohaib Maqsood is making his comeback, so it will be difficult for him to handle the responsibility of the entire middle order,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Hafeez has been a regular face in Pakistan’s T20 squad and ended 2020 as the highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals with 415 runs in 10 games, which includes four fifties, at an average of 83 and a strike-rate of 152.57.

In the recently-concluded T20 series against England, which Pakistan lost 2-1, he scored 35 runs in three matches at an average of 11.66 and a strike-rate of 145.83.

