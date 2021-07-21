They are inexperienced, Inzamam on two Pakistan middle order batsmen

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said middle order batsmen Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman are “inexperienced”.

Saud made his international debut in the recent three-match ODI series against England, where he scored 64 runs, which included a top score of 56, at an average of 32.

Salman was also part of the ODI squad, but didn’t feature in any of the matches and thus will have to continue waiting to make his international debut.

“Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman are new and inexperienced,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

Saud is also part of the Test squad and could also make his debut in the longest format during the tour of the West Indies.

ALSO CHECK OUT: How will he survive in ODIs, Inzamam-ul-Haq on Pakistan player who has a fitness problem

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31778 ( 15.38 % ) Babar Azam 144846 ( 70.1 % ) Steve Smith 5101 ( 2.47 % ) Ben Stokes 6273 ( 3.04 % ) Kane Williamson 9119 ( 4.41 % ) Joe Root 170 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1269 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 374 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5401 ( 2.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 616 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 451 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1215 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31778 ( 15.38 % ) Babar Azam 144846 ( 70.1 % ) Steve Smith 5101 ( 2.47 % ) Ben Stokes 6273 ( 3.04 % ) Kane Williamson 9119 ( 4.41 % ) Joe Root 170 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1269 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 374 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5401 ( 2.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 616 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 451 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1215 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related