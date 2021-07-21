They are inexperienced, Inzamam on two Pakistan middle order batsmen

Inzamam-ul-Haq: “Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman are new and inexperienced”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq said middle order batsmen Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman are “inexperienced”.
Saud made his international debut in the recent three-match ODI series against England, where he scored 64 runs, which included a top score of 56, at an average of 32.
Salman was also part of the ODI squad, but didn’t feature in any of the matches and thus will have to continue waiting to make his international debut.
“Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman are new and inexperienced,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.
Saud is also part of the Test squad and could also make his debut in the longest format during the tour of the West Indies.
ALSO CHECK OUT: How will he survive in ODIs, Inzamam-ul-Haq on Pakistan player who has a fitness problem
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related