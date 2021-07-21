Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has questioned how big-hitting batsman Sohaib Maqsood will survive in ODIs.

Inzamam’s concerns revolve around Maqsood’s fitness, which he thinks isn’t good enough at the moment.

Maqsood was recalled to the national team following an outstanding Pakistan Super League (PSL) campaign, where he scored 428 runs in 12 games for the Multan Sultans, which included five half-centuries, at an average of 47.55 and a strike-rate of 156.77.

Thanks to his efforts, the Sultans won their first-ever PSL title.

In the recently-concluded three-match ODI series against England, Maqsood made his international comeback and scored 46 runs at an average of 15.33.

As for the T20 series, he accumulated 47 runs in three games at an average of 15.66 and a strike-rate of 162.06.

“Sohaib Maqsood has given good performances but there is an issue with his fitness. I don’t know how he will survive in 50 overs cricket. He has done well in T20s but he hasn’t played 50-over cricket for a while so it will be difficult for him,” Inzamam said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

