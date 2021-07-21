Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has been highly impressed with the pace duo of Hasan Ali and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Waqar noted that Hasan “is in good form”, while Afridi has “done really well”.

Both players regularly feature in all three formats for Pakistan and are currently the national team’s go-to fast bowlers.

In the recent three-match ODI series against England, Hasan took six wickets at an average of 25.50.

As for Afridi, he claimed two wickets at an average of 68.50.

In the T20 series, which Pakistan lost 2-1, Hasan picked up one wicket in one match at an average of 28.

Afridi, meanwhile, snapped up four wickets in three games at an average of 18.50.

“Hasan Ali is in good form while Shaheen has also done really well,” Waqar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Best T20 player in the world, James Anderson on Pakistan batsman who score runs everywhere and against everyone

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31778 ( 15.38 % ) Babar Azam 144846 ( 70.1 % ) Steve Smith 5101 ( 2.47 % ) Ben Stokes 6273 ( 3.04 % ) Kane Williamson 9119 ( 4.41 % ) Joe Root 170 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1269 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 374 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5401 ( 2.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 616 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 451 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1215 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31778 ( 15.38 % ) Babar Azam 144846 ( 70.1 % ) Steve Smith 5101 ( 2.47 % ) Ben Stokes 6273 ( 3.04 % ) Kane Williamson 9119 ( 4.41 % ) Joe Root 170 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1269 ( 0.61 % ) Pat Cummins 374 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5401 ( 2.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 616 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 451 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1215 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related