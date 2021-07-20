Image courtesy of: Zimbio

England pace bowler James Anderson believes Pakistan captain Babar Azam is the best T20 player in the world right now.

This comes after Azam smashed a magnificent 85, which came off 49 balls and included eight boundaries and three sixes, in the first T20 International against England.

As for the second T20 International, which Pakistan lost by 45 runs, he made 22 runs.

Prior to that, he accumulated 177 runs in the three-match ODI series, which included a career-best 158, at an average of 59.

Jimmy Anderson on the BBC: “For me @babarazam258 is the best T20 player in the world right now” – coming from one of the greatest players ever. What a compliment.#ENGvsPAK — AmerCric (@Amermalik12) July 16, 2021

“For me Babar Azam is the best T20 player in the world right now,” Anderson said on the BBC as quoted by journalist Amer Malik on Twitter.

The three-match T20 series is now tied at 1-1 and the decider will be held on Tuesday.

