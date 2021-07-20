Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan legend Mohammad Yousuf said New Zealand captain Kane Williamson plays the game the right way and is a fantastic role model.
He added that he tells the Pakistan players to watch how Williamson bats since he “has not compromised on his technique despite playing in T20 leagues”.
Yousuf, who is the batting coach at the National High Performance Centre, admitted that he enjoys watching Williamson bat given how he approaches the game and just how sound his technique is.
“I always ask the boys to watch Kane Williamson’s batting. I enjoy watching him bat, his approach and how technically sound he is,” Yousuf told PakPassion.
“He is a fantastic role model for any young cricketer. He plays the game in the right way and has not compromised on his technique despite playing in T20 leagues and it’s quite clear to me that he is someone who pays a lot of attention to and works a lot on the technical side of his batting.”
