Image courtesy of: Zimbio

National High Performance Centre batting coach Mohammad Yousuf said captain Babar Azam has proved to everyone that he is capable of scoring runs in all three formats.

Yousuf added that Azam is a “technically gifted batsman”.

In the recent ODI series against England, he made 177 runs in three matches, which included a career-best 158, at an average of 59.

He followed that up with a brilliant 85, which came off 49 balls and included eight boundaries and three sixes, in the first T20 International.

As for the second T20 International, which Pakistan lost by 45 runs, he made 22 runs.

“It really depends on the individual and what brand of cricket they want to play. I give you the example of Babar Azam who is a technically gifted batsman and who has shown that he can score runs in all three formats,” Yousuf told PakPassion.

“It all depends on the individual and how they want to bat. The fact is that whichever batsman has the right technique, they can succeed in all formats.”

The three-match T20 series is now tied at 1-1 and the decider will be held on Tuesday.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Still needs some fine-tuning, Mohammad Yousuf on Pakistan batsman with a lot of potential

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31708 ( 15.46 % ) Babar Azam 143549 ( 69.98 % ) Steve Smith 5090 ( 2.48 % ) Ben Stokes 6255 ( 3.05 % ) Kane Williamson 9058 ( 4.42 % ) Joe Root 167 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1262 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 371 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5395 ( 2.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 614 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 449 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1212 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31708 ( 15.46 % ) Babar Azam 143549 ( 69.98 % ) Steve Smith 5090 ( 2.48 % ) Ben Stokes 6255 ( 3.05 % ) Kane Williamson 9058 ( 4.42 % ) Joe Root 167 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1262 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 371 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5395 ( 2.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 614 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 449 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1212 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related