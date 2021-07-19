Image courtesy of: Zimbio

National High Performance Centre batting coach Mohammad Yousuf said wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan “clearly enjoys hitting sixes”.

Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan, recently made his international debut as he featured in the first T20 International against England on Friday.

In the match, which Pakistan won by 31 runs, he made five runs off three balls, which included a boundary.

In the second T20 International, Azam only made one run as Pakistan were beaten by 45 runs.

The 22-year-old, who is one of the most exciting up-and-coming big-hitters in Pakistan, was called up to the national team on the back of strong performances in domestic cricket.

In the Pakistan Cup, he accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.

As for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he scored 174 runs in 10 matches for the Quetta Gladiators at an average of 17.40 and a strike-rate of 133.84.

“From what I have seen of his batting, he clearly enjoys hitting sixes and he’s still young,” Yousuf told PakPassion.

The three-match T20 series is now tied at 1-1 and the decider will be held on Tuesday.

