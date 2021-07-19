Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

National High Performance Centre batting coach Mohammad Yousuf said wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan can’t look to hit sixes all the time.

He added that Azam has to learn to assess match situations and see what the team needs him to do and what approach he has to take.

Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan, recently made his international debut as he featured in the first T20 International against England on Friday.

In the match, which Pakistan won by 31 runs, he made five runs off three balls, which included a boundary.

In the second T20 International, Azam only made one run as Pakistan were beaten by 45 runs.

The 22-year-old was called up to the national team on the back of strong performances in domestic cricket.

In the Pakistan Cup, he accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.

As for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he scored 174 runs in 10 matches for the Quetta Gladiators at an average of 17.40 and a strike-rate of 133.84.

“Hitting sixes is important in T20s, but a proper batsman has to look at the match situation first and foremost and also look at what the team needs,” Yousuf told PakPassion.

The three-match T20 series is now tied at 1-1 and the decider will be held on Tuesday.

