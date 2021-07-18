Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan great Mohammad Yousuf said wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan worked hard to reduce his weight during a recent camp at the National High Performance Centre.

Azam, who is the son of former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Moin Khan, recently made his international debut as he featured in the first T20 International against England on Friday.

In the match, which Pakistan won by 31 runs, he made five runs off three balls, which included a boundary.

The 22-year-old was called up to the national team on the back of strong performances in domestic cricket.

In the Pakistan Cup, he accumulated 186 runs in seven games for Sindh, which included a top score of 69, at an average of 46.50 and a strike-rate of 124.83.

As for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), he scored 174 runs in 10 matches for the Quetta Gladiators at an average of 17.40 and a strike-rate of 133.84.

“He was at the NHPC with a view to reducing his weight so he was working mainly with the fitness trainers,” Yousuf, who is the batting coach at the NHPC, told PakPassion.

With a 1-0 lead in hand, Pakistan will look to seal the series in the second T20 International on Sunday.

