Pakistan icon Mohammad Yousuf said people should keep an eye out for Grade 2 cricketer Mohammad Taha as he has shown vast improvement.
This comes after Yousuf worked with Taha during a camp at the National High Performance Centre, where he is the batting coach.
With Taha being just 20 years old, Yousuf worked on a few issues the youngster had and noted that he has a bright future ahead of him.
“There was a youngster called Mohammad Taha who has been playing Grade II cricket and had a decent season last time around,” he told PakPassion.
“He’s a 20-year-old left-handed batsman from Karachi. I worked with him for a couple of days, and he showed great improvement in his technique. He had an issue where he was moving across to the off side too soon and I worked on this issue with him.
“I spoke with him and explained to him that I also had the same issue at times during my career and after 3 days of working with me, there was a vast improvement in this area of his batting which was very pleasing for me as a coach.”
