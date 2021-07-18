Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board
Pakistan legend Mohammad Yousuf said batsman Kamran Ghulam still has some areas to work on despite having a record-breaking domestic season.
Yousuf recently worked with Ghulam during a camp at the National High Performance Centre, where he is the batting coach.
Ghulam was in scorching hot form in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he created history for scoring the most runs in a single edition of the tournament.
The 25-year-old accumulated 1,249 runs in 11 matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which included five centuries and five fifties, at an average of 62.45.
He even made scores of 76 and 108 in the final, which ended as a tie.
Ghulam was called up to the Pakistan team for their home series against South Africa earlier this year, but has still yet to make his international debut.
“Kamran Ghulam had a very good domestic season but we identified some areas of improvement that we have worked upon,” Yousuf told PakPassion.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Watch out for him, Pakistan great Mohammad Yousuf on Grade 2 cricketer who has shown vast improvement