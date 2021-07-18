Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan legend Mohammad Yousuf said batsman Kamran Ghulam still has some areas to work on despite having a record-breaking domestic season.

Yousuf recently worked with Ghulam during a camp at the National High Performance Centre, where he is the batting coach.

Ghulam was in scorching hot form in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he created history for scoring the most runs in a single edition of the tournament.

The 25-year-old accumulated 1,249 runs in 11 matches for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which included five centuries and five fifties, at an average of 62.45.

He even made scores of 76 and 108 in the final, which ended as a tie.

Ghulam was called up to the Pakistan team for their home series against South Africa earlier this year, but has still yet to make his international debut.

“Kamran Ghulam had a very good domestic season but we identified some areas of improvement that we have worked upon,” Yousuf told PakPassion.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Watch out for him, Pakistan great Mohammad Yousuf on Grade 2 cricketer who has shown vast improvement

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31663 ( 15.47 % ) Babar Azam 143179 ( 69.96 % ) Steve Smith 5081 ( 2.48 % ) Ben Stokes 6242 ( 3.05 % ) Kane Williamson 9027 ( 4.41 % ) Joe Root 165 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1259 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 370 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5393 ( 2.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 613 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 447 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1207 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 31663 ( 15.47 % ) Babar Azam 143179 ( 69.96 % ) Steve Smith 5081 ( 2.48 % ) Ben Stokes 6242 ( 3.05 % ) Kane Williamson 9027 ( 4.41 % ) Joe Root 165 ( 0.08 % ) Rashid Khan 1259 ( 0.62 % ) Pat Cummins 370 ( 0.18 % ) Rohit Sharma 5393 ( 2.64 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 613 ( 0.3 % ) Kagiso Rabada 447 ( 0.22 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 1207 ( 0.59 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...

Related